17.12.2019 10:02:28

Valmet receives a repeat order for an Advantage ThruAir tissue production line from Irving Consumer Products in the United States

Valmet Oyj’s press release on December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET  

Valmet has received an order for an Advantage ThruAir machine from Irving Consumer Products. This is a repeat order of the Advantage ThruAir machine that was started up recently in 2019. The new machine is planned to start-up in 2022 and will continue to support Irving’s commitment to provide ultra-premium products to the North American market.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the fourth quarter 2019. The value of the order is not disclosed.

Valmet and Irving share a long history of partnership and this will be their fifth tissue project together. Previously Valmet has delivered one ThruAir machine to Macon, Fort Edward, Toronto, and major rebuilds of tissue machines TM1 and TM2 to Saint John. Irving recently announced they are doubling their capacity of ultra-premium household paper products at their Macon plant and are immediately initiating an expansion of the plant. 

"The new TAD machine will help Irving Consumer Products continue to grow and deliver ultra-premium quality tissue paper products to our customers,” says Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Consumer Products.

"Valmet and Irving have a long relationship of successful projects. We are excited to work with them to reach the production and quality targets. Their products have been very much appreciated by the demanding North American market which requires the best softness, bulk and absorbency. The success is obvious with the rapid decision to invest in tissue machine TM 9. Our relationship is built on trust, setting joint targets and delivering results,” says Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet’s delivery will comprise of a complete tissue production line with stock preparation equipment. The new line will include an Advantage ThruAir tissue machine including an OptiFlo II TIS headbox, ThruAir Dryers and Air system and an Advantage SoftReel reel. The scope also includes mist and dust systems, automation systems, basic mill engineering and advisory services. The production line will add a capacity of 75,000 annual tonnes of tissue to Irving’s current production.

tad-reelside.jpg

Valmet Advantage ThruAir tissue machine

Information about Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products is one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Irving Consumer Product companies include Irving Tissue and Irving Personal Care. Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. Irving Personal Care is the only manufacturer of baby diapers and training pants in Canada. Using state-of-the-art equipment and technology, they produce premium quality private label products for major North American customers. Read more at www.irvingconsumerproducts.com.
  
For further information, please contact:
Jan Eriksson, Vice President, Sales, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Valmet, tel.  +46 705 17 14 90
Soren Eriksson, Sales Director, Tissue Mills Business Unit, Valmet, tel. +1404-242-8845

VALMET
Corporate Communications

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2018 were approximately EUR 3.3 billion. Our 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

