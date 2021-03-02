Valmet cancels the Annual General Meeting from Tuesday, March 23, 2021

HELSINKI, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 pandemic status in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the announcement by the Finnish Government on February 25, 2021 of new stricter restrictions and recommendations, the Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting from Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Valmet will convene the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the temporary legislative act 677/2020, shortly after the publication of this stock exchange release.

VALMET OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

