18.08.2019 21:00:00

Valiant Residential Ranks No. 830 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 513% Percent

DALLAS, August 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Valiant Residential, a multifamily property management firm based in Dallas, Tx., is No. 830 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are extremely honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list. This is a testament to our dynamic team members who put the Valiant spirit into their work every day, empowering the company to be an industry leader. Additionally, we're appreciative of the relationships we've developed with our valued clients and investors over the years. These relationships have enabled Valiant Residential to continually increase our operations, bringing the Valiant standard of excellence to new markets, communities, and residents," stated Craig Lashley, President of Valiant Residential.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

ABOUT VALIANT RESIDENTIAL: Valiant Residential is a fully integrated real estate management organization based in Dallas, Texas. Over its 32-year history, the company has become a successful and recognized name in the multifamily industry by delivering institutional grade management results with a boutique level of client and resident services. Valiant Residential manages over 13,000 multifamily units across Texas and Florida.

Media Contact
Emily Schroeder
Brand Coordinator
eschroeder(at)valiantresidential.com
214-522-1310

SOURCE Valiant Residential

