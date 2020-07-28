Valeo Pharma to Present at Wall Street Reporter's Livestream Conference on July 29, 2020

MONTREAL, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's livestream conference on Wednesday July 29, 2020.

Mr. Steve Saviuk, CEO of Valeo will share an overview of the depth and diversity of Valeo's growing product portfolio, the four products scheduled for launch this summer and how these launches and the upcoming Redesca approval expected for late summer will help the Company move towards profitability.

Valeo presentation will take place at 1 pm EST on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Following the 20-minute presentation, Mr Saviuk will take questions from the audience.

To sign up for the event , https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-onlineinvestor-conference/

Recent company highlights include:

Notice of Compliance received from Health Canada authorizing the transfer of the Ametop TM commercial rights to Valeo.





commercial rights to Valeo. The approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Ethacrynate Sodium 50 mg.





The Notice of Compliance received from Health Canada authorizing the transfer of the commercial rights of Yondelis® (trabectedin), a novel marine-derived antitumor agent manufactured by PharmaMar S.A., to Valeo.





The notice of a positive recommendation received from Quebec's Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux ("INESSS") to the Health Minister for the inclusion of Onstryv® on the list of medications covered by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).





Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux ("INESSS") to the Health Minister for the inclusion of Onstryv® on the list of medications covered by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ). The acceptance for review of its New Drug Submission filed for a low molecular weight heparin biosimilar by Health Canada.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" conference:

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. To view the conference visit:https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.comand follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

