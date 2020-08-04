Valeo Networks Acquires Network Management Services, Further Expanding National MSSP Footprint in Western Region

CAMARILLO, Calif. and ROCKLEDGE, Fla. and EUREKA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Networks, a division of Saalex Corporation and an industry-leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced the acquisition of Eureka, California-based managed service provider, Network Management Services (NMS). Financial terms are not being released.

The acquisition brings into the Valeo Networks team another recognized Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the Western U.S., further enabling Valeo Networks to scale by adding more than a dozen highly experienced, qualified technicians and system administrators to the national organization.

The NMS brand will continue to operate as a DBA Valeo Networks Company and maintain its Eureka, CA headquarters, becoming the largest MSP/MSSP in Humboldt County. NMS marks the third acquisition this year for Saalex Corp.'s IT division, launching Valeo Networks' revenue volume into the top 5% of MSSPs nationwide.

"We continue to execute on our nationwide growth strategy and working with highly respected companies like NMS will help us achieve that goal," said Travis Mack, President and CEO, Saalex Corporation. "This acquisition significantly enhances our capabilities in the areas of cybersecurity, cloud computing, and network security service offerings."

"After 25 years in business, we are excited to expand our reach by joining Valeo Networks," said Timothy Foster, CEO, Network Management Services. "With the tremendous financial and technical backing of Valeo Networks, NMS will become an even stronger IT service provider, offering a far broader range of advanced cybersecurity services to our clients."

About Network Management Services



Network Management Services (NMS) has been serving the Eureka area since 1995, providing a full range of IT services such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. The company delivers enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector. Learn more at www.nmstotalcare.com.

About Saalex Corporation



Saalex Corporation is the parent company of two operating divisions providing engineering and information technology (IT) services for the Department of Defense; State, County, Municipal (SCM) markets; small-to-medium businesses (SMBs); and non-profit organizations. Saalex Solutions, the Federal services division, provides core competencies in the areas of test range operations and management, engineering and logistics services, cybersecurity, and IT services. The commercial IT division, Valeo Networks, is a full-service Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) with solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, network infrastructure, and managed IT services. Founded in 1999 by Travis Mack, Saalex Corporation is a service-disabled veteran-owned business headquartered in Camarillo, CA. Learn more at www.saalex.com and www.valeonetworks.com.

