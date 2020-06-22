22.06.2020 18:20:00

Valentine Gold Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous peoples in the federal environmental assessment for the proposed Valentine Gold Project, located at Valentine Lake, approximately 55 kilometres southwest of Millertown in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

Applications received byJuly 31, 2020, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.  

To apply for funding, complete the Application form - Environmental assessments undertaken by the Agency available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to iaac.FP-PAF.aeic@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

Associated Links

  • Funding Programs (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)
  • Valentine Gold Project (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)
  • Basics of Environmental Assessment (Impact Assessment Agency of Canada)

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #ValentineGold

 

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.46
0.43 %
ABB 20.69
0.24 %
Swisscom 501.20
-0.48 %
Zurich Insur Gr 330.20
-0.51 %
CS Group 9.71
-0.57 %
Novartis 85.30
-1.77 %
Sika 184.50
-1.78 %
Alcon 57.24
-1.95 %
The Swatch Grp 189.40
-2.57 %
CieFinRichemont 60.00
-2.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:17
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12:09
Vontobel: derimail - Inverser BRC auf Tesla mit 150% Barriere und 10% Coupon
09:46
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit 2011
07:22
Bündnisse gegen Wirtschaftsflaute und Corona
06:00
Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Basiswerte stehen im Fokus der Anleger? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Coca-Cola Co, Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
19.06.20
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
18.06.20
Schroders: Why the Covid-19 recovery and climate crisis need a unified response
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Basiswerte stehen im Fokus der Anleger? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie verliert über 40 Prozent: Treuhandkonten mit Milliarden bestehen laut Konzern wohl nicht - kein Bilanz-Testat - Vorstand Marsalek abberufen
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Ringen um Personal-Sparpaket geht weiter
Novartis stoppt Studie mit Malaria-Mittel gegen COVID-19 - Aktie im Minus
ams will sich am Kapitalmarkt Mittel für OSRAM-Übernahme beschaffen - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Milliarden sind angeblich nicht auf den Philippinen - Gläubigerbanken geben Hoffnung
Marktkapitalisierung: Tesla erstmals mehr Wert als Toyota - mit einem Haken
American Airlines will rund 3,5 Milliarden Dollar einsammeln - Aktie verliert vorbörslich kräftig
Basilea-Aktie letztlich unbeeindruckt: 5 Millionen Franken wegen Cresemba-Zulassung in Russland erhalten
Markt-Stratege: Kursschwankungen an den Aktienmärkten werden bleiben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt rutschte am Montag ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen ebenfalls letztlich zurück. Anleger an der Wall Street können sich am Montag nicht so recht entscheiden. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich nach dem Wochenende in Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB