Valentina M. Glaviano, CIMA®, Joins Strategic Investment Group

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group is pleased to announce that Valentina Glaviano has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Client Development team, reporting to Nikki Kraus, Managing Director and Global Head of Client Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Valentina to our team," said Brian A. Murdock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Investment Group. "Valentina is a recognized leader in the asset management industry bringing with her an impressive track record of over 30 years of experience, with expertise in sales strategy, distribution, marketing, and product development."

Most recently, Valentina was a Director of Outsourced Chief Investment Officer Services at Covariance Capital Management, formerly a subsidiary of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services. Prior to that, Valentina was Managing Director and Head of Distribution at Lattice Strategies. Earlier in her career, she held a number of principal positions at Guggenheim Investments, iShares, and Lazard Asset Management.

Valentina has a B.S. in Economics from the University of California at Los Angeles and is a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) professional.

Presidio Search Group assisted Strategic with the search.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, offers a comprehensive service platform for managing customized portfolios for institutional investors. Our proprietary process combines active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., hedge funds, real estate, and/or private equity) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value (e.g., portable alpha). Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had approximately $23 billion in discretionary assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

For further information contact:

Nikki Kraus, Managing Director and Global Head of Client Development

703-243-4433

nkraus@strategicgroup.com

