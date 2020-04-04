04.04.2020 13:00:00

Vale Launches $1 Million COVID-19 Challenge

TORONTO, April 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Vale is joining the fight against COVID-19 by launching the Vale COVID-19 Challenge, offering up to USD $1 million to propel innovative COVID-19 solutions into the marketplace. The challenge is open in Canada and Brazil with each selected solution eligible to receive up to USD $200,000.

Vale is inviting anyone with innovative solutions that can help in the fight against COVID-19 to submit their solution to www.vale.com/canadacovid19challenge by April 9. Vale will be offering financial resources of up to USD $1M to help bring these solutions to end-users quickly and effectively. (CNW Group/Vale Canada Limited)

Companies, startups, institutions, universities and professionals with innovative solutions to help our communities and lessen the impact of COVID-19 are invited to participate.

Vale has proudly partnered with experts from the healthcare sector who will assist in the technical evaluation of the submissions. Dr. Ken Jenkins (Horizon Occupational Health Solutions), Dr. Farrell Cahill (Medisys),  Dr. Greg Ross (Health Sciences North Sudbury) and Don Duval (NORCAT) will join members of Vale's leadership team to evaluate the solutions submitted in Canada.

"Around the globe, industries and individuals alike are working diligently to find innovative solutions to combat this invisible enemy," said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer of Vale's North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries.  "Through this challenge, Vale will be able to support the activation of solutions that have a real potential to positively impact the trends of this virus."

"By launching this challenge globally, we are hoping to expand it's reach and accelerate the identification of solutions for our workplace and for the communities in which we live", added Afzal Jessa, Chief Digital officer.

The Vale COVID-19 Challenge is accepting submission in three categories:

  • Risk Monitoring and Prevention
  • Patient Monitoring
  • Open Challenge

    • For more information about the challenge and to apply online, visit: www.vale.com/canadacovid19challenge by April 9. Selected applications will be announced on April 24.

    Vale Canada Limited (CNW Group/Vale Canada Limited)

    SOURCE Vale Canada Limited

