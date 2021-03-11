SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’685 0.0%  Dow 32’640 1.1%  DAX 14’580 0.3%  Euro 1.1073 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’845 0.7%  Gold 1’723 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’432 0.7%  Dollar 0.9249 -0.5%  Öl 69.4 1.8% 

Valbiotis SA Aktie [Valor: 36815756 / ISIN: FR0013254851]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.03.2021 17:40:00

VALBIOTIS: 2021 Financial Communication Calendar

Valbiotis SA
7.78 EUR -5.12%

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME), a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, today presents its 2021 financial communication calendar.

- March, 17: Annual Report (after market closing)

- May, 27: General Meeting (terms of participation to be specified later)

- September, 30: Half-year Report (after market closing)

ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.
VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of nutritional health solutions designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach and made possible by the use of plant-based ingredients.
Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health world.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).
VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence” network and received "Innovative Company" status awarded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company” status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

Find out more about VALBIOTIS: www.valbiotis.com

Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
EnterNext© PEA-SME 150

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS' objectives. VALBIOTIS considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the VALBIOTIS registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 31 July 2020 (application number R 20-018). This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS' shares or securities in any country.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Valbiotis SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:22 Vontobel: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
11:17 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
10:07 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Finanzsektor – Verbesserte Aussichten / Megatrends – Ein spezielles Trio
08:25 SMI nimmt 11.000er-Marke wieder ins Visier
10.03.21 wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/EbgzjR1TEwk

wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.

wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Aktie auf rotem Terrain
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet
Ärger an den Finanzmärkten? Paul Singer stützt sich auf Tesla und Bitcoin
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie unter Druck
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Dow macht stärker Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 14'500-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen aus dem Handel
Schweiz kauft weitere Millionen Pfizer/BioNTech-Impfdosen - Aktien legen zu
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Geberit-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Geberit zahlt 2020 nach knapp gehaltenem Gewinn höhere Dividende

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit