|
06.07.2021 14:00:00
Vaisala's Half Year Financial Report January–June 2021 to be published on July 23, 2021
Vaisala Corporation
Press release
July 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Half Year Financial Report January–June 2021 on Friday, July 23, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 11:00 a.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.
Conference call
An English-language conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held on the same day starting at 11:00 a.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
UK: +44 33 3300 0804
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
US: +1 63 1913 1422
PIN: 26026783#
Audiocast
The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 11:00 a.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 1:00 p.m.
More information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521
Distribution
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup
