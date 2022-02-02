Vaisala Corporation

Press release

February 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2021 to be published on February 18, 2022

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release January–December 2021 on Friday, February 18, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 3:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.





Conference call

A conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 3:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:





Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 33 3300 0804

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

US: +1 63 1913 1422

PIN: 98371868#

Audiocast

The presentation by Kai Öistämö, President and CEO, can also be followed through a live audiocast at vaisala.com/investors starting at 3:00 p.m. A recording will be published at the same address by 5:00 p.m.





More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup