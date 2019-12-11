+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 11:00:00

Vaisala improves its business outlook for 2019

Vaisala Corporation
Insider information
December 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala improves its business outlook for 2019

Vaisala Corporation increases its net sales and operating result (EBIT) estimates for 2019. Vaisala estimates its full-year 2019 net sales to be in the range of EUR 395–405 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 36–42 million.

Strong demand in the third quarter has continued during the fourth quarter in both business areas. However, strikes in November and December have been a significant risk to production and logistics, but Vaisala has been able to maintain its good delivery capacity also during the fourth quarter.  The continued strong demand has had a positive impact on gross margin and project margins have also remained at a good level. However, there are still uncertainties related to the rest of the year, like the ongoing strikes in France, and it is challenging to estimate impacts of those.

Vaisala’s business outlook for 2019 on February 12, 2019 was:

Vaisala estimates its full-year 2019 net sales to be in the range of EUR 380–400 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 25–35 million including EUR 10–12 million acquisition related amortization and one-off expenses related to a lease contract.

Vaisala will publish its Financial Statement Release 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 and its Annual Report 2019 by the end of week 9.

Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.  www.vaisala.com  www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup


