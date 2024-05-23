|
Vaisala Corporation: Share repurchase on May 23, 2024
Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 23, 2024
Vaisala Corporation: Share repurchase on May 23, 2024
Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date May 23, 2024
Bourse trade Buy
Share VAIAS
Amount 481 shares
Average price/share 39.9916 EUR
Total cost 19,235.96 EUR
Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 136,025 shares including the shares repurchased on May 23, 2024.
On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
Nordea Pankki Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com
Attachment
