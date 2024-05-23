Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’962 0.0%  SPI 15’980 0.1%  Dow 39’399 -0.7%  DAX 18’686 0.0%  Euro 0.9898 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’036 0.2%  Gold 2’344 -1.5%  Bitcoin 62’346 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9145 -0.1%  Öl 81.6 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Nachmittag
Tesla-Vorsitzende hat in diesem Jahr Aktien im zweistelligen Millionenwert verkauft
Warum der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas zulegt - zum Franken kaum verändert
KI-Markt im Fokus: Diese Aktie sollten Anleger neben NVIDIA im Blick behalten
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Nachlese NVIDIA - Bayer mit Lösungsansätzen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Vaisala O a Aktie [Valor: 11488 / ISIN: FI0009900682]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2024 17:30:00

Vaisala Corporation: Share repurchase on May 23, 2024

finanzen.net zero Vaisala O a-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Vaisala O a
40.95 EUR 2.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
May 23, 2024

Vaisala Corporation: Share repurchase on May 23, 2024

Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date                                                May 23, 2024
Bourse trade                                             Buy
Share                                                       VAIAS
Amount                                                    481 shares
Average price/share                                  39.9916 EUR
Total cost                                                 19,235.96 EUR

Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 136,025 shares including the shares repurchased on May 23, 2024.

On behalf of Vaisala Corporation

Nordea Pankki Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi        Sami Huttunen

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com


Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com

Attachment


Analysen zu Vaisala OyShs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:15 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
12:47 UBS KeyInvest: Pharma-Industrie – Pillendreher im Fokus/Versicherer – Dynamischer Jahresstart
09:17 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
09:15 Marktüberblick: NVIDIA schlägt erneut die Erwartungen
08:00 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
22.05.24 Why the European Central Bank is Embracing the Idea of Rate Cuts
22.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
22.05.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’444.13 19.95 PFSSMU
Short 12’704.24 13.92 7CSSMU
Short 13’209.38 8.74 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’961.93 23.05.2024 17:23:27
Long 11’500.00 19.89
Long 11’240.00 13.89
Long 10’820.00 8.92
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie freundlich: NVIDIA steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Ypsomed-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Ypsomed mit Umsatzwachstum im vergangenen Geschäftsjahr
FDA erteilt Roche "Breakthrough Device Designation" für Bluttest - Roche-Aktie leichter
NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla & Co.: Insider verkaufen - Jim Cramer rät Anlegern, auch in schwierigen Zeiten standhaft zu bleiben
Ausblick: NVIDIA gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- SMI zum Handelsschuss leichter -- DAX beendet Sitzung in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Swiss Life mit solidem Jahresstart - bei Jahreszielen auf Kurs
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit