Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 23, 2024

Vaisala Corporation: Share repurchase on May 23, 2024

Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date May 23, 2024

Bourse trade Buy

Share VAIAS

Amount 481 shares

Average price/share 39.9916 EUR

Total cost 19,235.96 EUR

Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 136,025 shares including the shares repurchased on May 23, 2024.

On behalf of Vaisala Corporation

Nordea Pankki Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

Additional information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com





