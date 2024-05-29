|
29.05.2024 17:30:00
Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 29.5.2024
|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29.5.2024
|Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 29.5.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|29.5.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|500
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|39,9700
|EUR
|Total cost
|19 985,00
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 138 828 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 29.5.2024
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Paula Liimatta
|tel +358 9 8949 2020,
|ir@vaisala.com
|www.vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of over 2,300 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.vaisala.com
