Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’218 0.8%  SPI 16’624 0.9%  Dow 40’753 0.2%  DAX 22’868 1.7%  Euro 0.9341 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’234 1.4%  Gold 3’258 0.5%  Bitcoin 79’988 0.0%  Dollar 0.8245 -0.7%  Öl 61.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882
Top News
Deutsche Bank AG veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Merck-Aktie mit Buy
Idorsia-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Idorsia will sich mehr finanzielle Flexibilität verschaffen
Apple-Aktie rutscht ab: Solide Zahlen bei Apple - Umsatz verfehlt Ziel knapp
Kryptokurse am Freitagmittag
Amgen-Aktie höher: Amgen verdient dank starker Nachfrage überraschend viel
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.05.2025 13:00:00

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Voipio, Raimo

Vaisala O a
47.30 EUR -0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
May 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Voipio, Raimo

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Voipio, Raimo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20250429172841_72

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-04-29
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 426 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 426 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com


Nachrichten zu Vaisala OyShs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?