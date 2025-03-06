|
06.03.2025 15:00:00
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Vainio, Katriina
Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
March 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Vainio, Katriina
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vainio, Katriina
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20250306120301_62
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 707 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 707 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Nachrichten zu Vaisala OyShs -A-
|
17.02.25
|Ausblick: Vaisala O A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Vaisala O A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.25
|Inside information: Vaisala’s 2024 operating result (EBIT) higher than estimated earlier and Vaisala provides preliminary information (GlobeNewswire)
|
10.12.24
|Inside information: Vaisala provides additional information on historical financial performance and financial position of Maxar Intelligence’s WeatherDesk business (GlobeNewswire)
|
09.12.24
|Inside information: Vaisala accelerates Xweather growth by acquiring Maxar Intelligence’s WeatherDesk business (GlobeNewswire)
|
23.10.24
|Ausblick: Vaisala O A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Vaisala O A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)