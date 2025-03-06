Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vaisala O a Aktie [Valor: 11488 / ISIN: FI0009900682]
06.03.2025 15:00:00

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Vainio, Katriina

Vaisala O a
47.75 EUR -0.62%
Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
March 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Vainio, Katriina

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vainio, Katriina
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20250306120301_62
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-05
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 707 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 707 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com


