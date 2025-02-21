Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.02.2025 15:00:00

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Castrén, Petri

Vaisala O a
51.10 EUR -0.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
February 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Castrén, Petri

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Castrén, Petri
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 97301/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-20
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 216 Unit price: 52 EUR
(2): Volume: 284 Unit price: 52 EUR
(3): Volume: 935 Unit price: 51.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 51.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 63 Unit price: 51.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1500 Volume weighted average price: 51.6 EUR


More information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com


