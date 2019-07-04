<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.07.2019 15:06:00

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Initiates Monitoring of Heliospectra AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), has entered into an agreement with Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB to utilize their Market Focus service, which includes commission research. The analysis includes an independent review of the company, its products, markets, and competitors as well as a financial scenario that forms the basis for an assessment of a justified market valuation of the company.

In their initial analysis, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB writes:

"The company has also benefitted from the wave of cannabis legalization sweeping across the world. Heliospectra sees strong demand from licensed cannabis growers, not least in Canada where it is setting up a subsidiary. But longer-term, we see a vastly bigger market opportunity among food growers. Even a tiny market share in greenhouse lighting for food production could add up to significant revenues on a 5 to 10-year horizon.

In our economic scenario, we have modeled a significant acceleration of revenues starting in 2020 and expect to see growing profits beginning in the latter half of 2021."

The complete analysis is available on Västra Hamnen's website.

Investor Relations:
Ali Ahmadian,
CEO of Heliospectra 
+46(0)72-203-6344 
ir@heliospectra.com

Redeye is Heliospectra Certified Advisor for Nasdaq First North -www.redeye.se
Certifiedadviser@redeye.se | +46(0)8121-576-90

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/vastra-hamnen-corporate-finance-initiates-monitoring-of-heliospectra-ab,c2857577

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5333/2857577/1073428.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vastra-hamnen-corporate-finance-initiates-monitoring-of-heliospectra-ab-300880219.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Heliospectra ABmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Heliospectra ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold: “Buy the rumour, sell the fact”
09:16
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
09:07
Weekly-Hits: Solactive 3D Printing Index & Sportartikelhersteller
08:51
SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Heliospectra AB 0.61 -1.13% Heliospectra AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kommt nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB