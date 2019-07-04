Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Initiates Monitoring of Heliospectra AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden and SAN FRANCISCO, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (OTCQB: HLSPY) (FIRSTNORTH: HELIO), has entered into an agreement with Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB to utilize their Market Focus service, which includes commission research. The analysis includes an independent review of the company, its products, markets, and competitors as well as a financial scenario that forms the basis for an assessment of a justified market valuation of the company.

In their initial analysis, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB writes:

"The company has also benefitted from the wave of cannabis legalization sweeping across the world. Heliospectra sees strong demand from licensed cannabis growers, not least in Canada where it is setting up a subsidiary. But longer-term, we see a vastly bigger market opportunity among food growers. Even a tiny market share in greenhouse lighting for food production could add up to significant revenues on a 5 to 10-year horizon.

In our economic scenario, we have modeled a significant acceleration of revenues starting in 2020 and expect to see growing profits beginning in the latter half of 2021."

The complete analysis is available on Västra Hamnen's website.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian,

CEO of Heliospectra

+46(0)72-203-6344

ir@heliospectra.com

