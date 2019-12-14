AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Owlchemy Labs launched their title 'Vacation Simulator' worldwide on the Oculus Quest Virtual Reality (VR) platform. The release encapsulates an enormous number of optimizations creating a delightful experience on the Oculus Quest.

"Bringing our game to the Oculus Quest platform allows us to create a game that can be enjoyed anywhere! It's a fantastic showcase of what the hardware is capable of, and we believe that the game really shines on the standalone!" Says Andrew Eiche, CTOwl and Cable Slinger at Owlchemy Labs. "Players are going to really enjoy the world we've created."

The latest title from the creators of 'Job Simulator' and 'Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality', Vacation Simulator presents a humorous, fully-interactive experience built from the ground-up for VR. Players explore the vibrant world of Vacation Island and interact with a colorful cast of characters to discover the true meaning of 'time off.' The game's Beach, Forest, Mountain, and Resort destinations allow players to experience typical vacation activities with a not-so-typical twist due to robot misinterpretations of human pastimes.

"At Owlchemy we strive to create games that can be enjoyed by everyone," says Devin Reimer, Chief Executive Owl at Owlchemy Labs. "Launching the game on the Oculus Quest allows even more players to enjoy the delightful worlds we create."

Vacation Simulator is available now on Oculus Quest, Steam, Oculus Rift, and Playstation VR.

More information about the Oculus Quest release for Vacation Simulator is on the Owlchemy Labs blog: https://owlchemylabs.com/vacation-simulator-now-available-on-oculus-quest

Vacation Simulator Press Kit: https://goo.gl/Wd68aW

More information about Vacation Simulator at https://www.vacationsimulatorgame.com

About Owlchemy Labs

Owlchemy Labs is a creative studio with a passion for polished and unique VR experiences and games. Founded in 2010 and based out of Austin, TX, we believe that interaction and using your hands is what truly makes virtual reality the most incredible place to build unique content that blows players minds. We love building experiences oozing with style and full to the brim with our unique brand of humor. Our titles include the award-winning VR quadruple launch title "Job Simulator," the Emmy-nominated "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality," and our upcoming original VR title "Vacation Simulator." Owlchemy was acquired by Google in 2017, and continues to share VR knowledge with the community as speakers on VR around the world.

More information about Owlchemy Labs can be found at https://owlchemylabs.com

SOURCE Owlchemy Labs