13.08.2021 14:11:00

Vacation rentals with outdoor spaces in higher demand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer vacations are here! And with the continuing trend of "pod travel" – gathering in an isolated space with friends and family – it's not surprising that vacation rentals with outdoor spaces are in higher demand. Which means outdoor furniture and heating solutions are equally in demand.

A collection of functional and stylish patio furniture by Blinde Design. Featuring modular seating, durable teak furniture, industry-leading Sunbrella fabric, and statement pieces for the ultimate outdoor space.

According to a recent survey by Airbnb, searches for stays with outdoor spaces for families and intimate gatherings are surging compared to 2020. And the top three trending amenities are patios and balconies, gardens and backyards, and barbecue areas.

"We've seen a strong increase in demand for products that enhance outdoor spaces," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA, whose brands include Blinde Design outdoor-indoor furniture and accessories, and heating solutions EcoSmart Fire (ethanol fires) and HEATSCOPE® (radiant heaters). "We have created a range of solutions to make any outdoor space more inviting and usable – and appealing to holidaymakers."

Thomas says there's more focus on how outdoor spaces look, feel and perform.

"Whether your property has a patio, balcony, or courtyard – small or large – versatility is at the forefront of our ranges. For example, our Blinde Design range of outdoor chairs, cushions, coffee tables, bar carts and planters create attractive, comfortable and usable outdoor spaces. And to enhance ambiance, our EcoSmart Fire Pits and Fire Tables are ideal. In fact, fire pits are incredibly popular and a big selling feature in rental listings. And when the temperatures drop, a HEATSCOPE® radiant heater is a great investment."

Every piece of Blinde Design outdoor furniture is crafted from hardwearing, weather-resistant materials including natural teak, Fluid™ Concrete, steel, and high-performance Sunbrella fabric. They're low maintenance and retain their good looks for longer, making them a cost-smart investment for owners.

Tips to bring style to your holiday rental:

  • Combine Blinde Design cushioned armchairs, a love seat, and a round, square or rectangle concrete coffee table
  • Choose any number of Blind Design Relax and Connect modular sections to configure a lounge that suits your outdoor area and hosting needs
  • Add an eco-friendly, energy efficient EcoSmart Fire Table or Fire Pit to create an eye-catching design element
  • Install a HEATSCOPE® radiant heater or two for natural sun-like warmth year-round
  • Position Blinde Design's lightweight, durable, concrete plant pots with living or artificial plants to add cool green appeal
  • Create a bar area with Blinde Design bar stools
  • Add a bar cart or two for a touch of resort-style convenience

For further information, email pr@mad-usa.com

 

EcoSmart Fire pioneered the ethanol fire industry more than 16 years ago. Featuring award-winning, built-in, freestanding, and fully customizable fireplaces. With 250k+ installations in 75+ countries, our products are endorsed by design, construction, and landscape professionals and loved by homeowners worldwide.

Featuring EcoSmart Fire's Gin fire pit table. Enjoy the luxurious ambiance and warmth of a glowing fire with plenty of surface space to set down food or drinkware. Create the perfect gathering space in your home.

HEATSCOPE® Heaters feature a range of electric radiant patio heaters with comfortable sun-like warmth, silent operation and award-winning designs. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacation-rentals-with-outdoor-spaces-in-higher-demand-301353733.html

SOURCE Mad Design USA

﻿

