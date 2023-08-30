Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vectrus Aktie
31.08.2023 00:27:00

V2X to Participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference September 6

Vectrus
50.50 USD 0.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, announced that company management will address the Jefferies Industrials Conference, on Wednesday, September 6, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

V2X (PRNewsfoto/V2X, Inc.)

A live webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff286/vvx/1750700 and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Contact Information

Investor Contact 
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
IR@goV2X.com
571-337-3862

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Senior Media Strategist
Communications@goV2X.com
571-338-5195

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/v2x-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-industrials-conference-september-6-301914247.html

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

