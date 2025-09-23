Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’382 0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’442 -0.3%  Gold 3’746 1.7%  Bitcoin 89’561 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7926 -0.3%  Öl 66.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Nach Bitcoin-Erfolg: BlackRock plant wohl tokenisierte ETFs
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
Investment-Ideen abseits von KI und Zinsen: Portfoliomanager nennt Small- und Mid-Caps
US-Marktanteil bröckelt: Tesla-Aktie auf dem niedrigsten Niveau seit 2017
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...

Vectrus Aktie 23929919 / US92242T1016

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.09.2025 03:24:37

V2X Completes $24 Mln Acquisition Of QinetiQ U.S. Intelligence Business

Vectrus
57.13 USD 3.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced the completion of its acquisition of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business, a provider of data engineering, intelligence mission support, and cyber solutions for the Intelligence Community.

The $24 million transaction, net of estimated tax benefits, expands V2X's access to critical national security programs and adds approximately 70 intelligence and cyber operations professionals to its workforce.

V2X President and CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger said the acquisition strengthens the company's ability to deliver data-enabled mission solutions across all domains and enhances its position in the Intelligence Community. He welcomed the incoming team and highlighted the deal's value for customers and shareholders.

Integration of QinetiQ's U.S. Intelligence business into V2X's national security portfolio has already begun and will continue in the coming months.

Monday VVX closed at $57.13, up 3.87%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NYSE.