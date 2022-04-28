Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’056 0.0%  SPI 15’520 0.3%  Dow 33’453 0.5%  DAX 13’980 1.4%  Euro 1.0211 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’777 1.1%  Gold 1’886 0.0%  Bitcoin 38’357 0.9%  Dollar 0.9721 0.3%  Öl 106.6 1.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
V-Zug Aktie [Valor: 54248374 / ISIN: CH0542483745]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2022 18:07:51

V-ZUG Group - 2022 Annual General Meeting and publication of the Sustainability Report

V-Zug
113.00 CHF 1.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Sustainability
V-ZUG Group - 2022 Annual General Meeting and publication of the Sustainability Report

28.04.2022 / 18:07

Zug, 28 April 2022 - At today's Annual General Meeting of V-Zug Holding AG, shareholders agreed to all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting accordingly also waived the distribution of a dividend, thereby continuing to support the use of available funds to drive sustained growth in V-ZUG Group's value.

V-ZUG's positive developments in the area of sustainability are outlined in the Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year, which was published this week. Therein, based on extensive analyses and assessments, quantitative sustainability targets for 2030 were set and published in various target areas for the first time.

 

2022 Annual General Meeting

The 2022 Annual General Meeting of V-ZUG Holding AG was held on 28 April 2022 without shareholders being present in person, as was the case the previous year. The Board of Directors decided on this approach back in January for organisational reasons and to ensure an appropriate level of planning security in the context of what was then an unpredictable situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights through the independent representative. 1,510 shareholders took advantage of this opportunity, representing around 77.8% of the voting shares. The Annual General Meeting approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors with a large majority.

Alongside the approval of the Annual Report, the annual financial statements of V-ZUG Holding AG and the consolidated financial statements of the V-ZUG Group for the 2021 financial year, the Annual General Meeting also agreed to the appropriation of the retained earnings for 2021 proposed by the Board of Directors, and, accordingly, to waive the distribution of a dividend. The Annual General Meeting thereby supports the Board of Directors' current dividend policy, communicated as part of the stock market listing, of using available liquidity primarily for investment in products, markets and production sites in Zug and Sulgen as part of the ongoing transformation process, and thus continuing to ensure sustained growth in V-ZUG Group's value.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected all members of the Board of Directors for another term of one year and re-elected Oliver Riemenschneider as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Prisca Hafner and Jürg Werner as members of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee.

The 2021 Compensation Report was acknowledged and approved by the Annual General Meeting in a consultative vote. The fee of the Board of Directors for the coming period of office until the next Annual General Meeting and the fixed compensation of the Executive Committee for the 2023 financial year (both prospective), as well as the variable compensation for the Executive Committee for the concluded 2021 financial year (retrospective), were approved by the Annual General Meeting.

The next Annual General Meeting of V-ZUG Holding AG is expected to take place on Tuesday 25 April 2023 at the Theater Casino in Zug.

2021 Sustainability Report

Since 2012, the V-ZUG Group has periodically published a sustainability report on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this report is to communicate sustainability targets, progress and challenges in a clear and open, comparable and self-reflective way. In the 2021 financial year, the following sustainability topics were particularly relevant to the V-ZUG Group:

  • Establishing quantifiable medium- and long-term targets for relevant areas such as reducing CO2 emissions in Scope 1 and 2 (in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol) by 80% by 2030 and increasing the proportion of women in senior management positions to over 25% by 2025.
  • Ensuring transparency with regard to the environmental footprint of products and sites by producing extensive and informative life cycle assessments.
  • Investing through the internal CO2 fund in a forward-looking project involving the production and use of hydrogen at the Zug site for the purposes of reducing emissions and increasing supply security.
  • Piloting and preparing new circular business models such as rental agreements for household appliances (Product as a Service, PaaS) with the aim of keeping resources in circulation for as long as possible.
  • Targeting measurable progress in employee satisfaction and engagement and formal confirmation of equal pay between the genders on a regular basis.
  • Driving the transformation to a sustainable and efficient production set-up at the Zug and Sulgen sites in Switzerland.

Sustainability is an integral part of the V-ZUG brand; it is a key aspect of the V-ZUG Group's strategy and has been entrenched in the corporate culture of the Group for decades. The organisation pursues a holistic approach in this regard. More information on this topic is available - alongside additional interesting facts and figures - in the comprehensive V-ZUG Sustainability Report for the 2021 financial year at: www.vzug.com/ch/en/nachhaltigkeit_overview.

About the V-ZUG Group

'Bringing simplicity into your home and creativity into your kitchen.'

V-ZUG is Switzerland's leading brand in household appliances and also markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for more than 100 years and offers comprehensive service in all of its markets. SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand service and the sale of household appliances, is another part of the V-ZUG Group. The V-ZUG Group currently employs around 2,200 people.

The holding company V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).

Key dates

22 July 2022 Publication of Half-Year Report
15 March 2023 Publication of Annual Report
25 April 2023 Annual General Meeting

Further information

Adrian Ineichen
CFO
Phone: + 41 58 767 60 03

Patrik Leisi
Head Legal & Compliance / Investor Relations
Phone: + 41 58 767 60 03

This media release is available at: www.vzug.com/ch/en/investor-relations-news.

Legal notes

The expectations expressed in this media release are based on assumptions. Actual results may deviate from these assumptions. This media release is published in German and English. The German version is binding. V-ZUG Holding AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement, which is available at: www.vzug.com/ch/en/privacystatement.

Media release (pdf)


End of Media Release

1339031  28.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339031&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu V-Zug

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

17:00 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
14:10 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
13:20 Uber wird verklagt
09:51 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
08:35 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
05:43 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’558.64 18.12 SMIR9U
Short 12’783.76 13.54 SMIUBU
Short 13’341.97 8.28 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’056.09 28.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’491.28 17.34 PSSMDU
Long 11’129.24 11.42 OSSM2U
Long 10’669.53 7.98 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

V-Zug 113.00 1.44% V-Zug

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt nicht aus den roten Zahlen - Umbau der Geschäftsleitung
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht um 36 Prozent ein: Partnerschaft mit Amgen zu Kandidat MP0310 beendet
Gegenbewegung: Wall Street beendet Hanel gespalten -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Experte warnt vor Investment in Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Darum ist das Buffett-Papier aktuell kein Kauf
Straumann-Aktie legt stark zu: Starke Quartalsumsatzzahlen - Netto-Null-Ziel
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Fünfjahrestief - leichte Schwäche zum Franken
Clariant-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Untersuchung der Abschlüsse 2020/21 abgeschlossen - provisorische Zahlen für 2021
Berichtssaison läuft: SMI schlussendlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Meta überzeugt mit Umsatz- und Nutzerwachstum - Meta-Aktie zweistellig im Plus
Credit Suisse vor turbulenter Generalversammlung - schlägt nun die Stunde von aktivistischen Aktionären im europäischen Bankensektor?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit