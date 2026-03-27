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27.03.2026 05:00:12
V-GREEN and GSM Philippines sign strategic partnership with MERALCO to promote EV infrastructure development in the Philippines
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MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation (V-Green) and Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (Green GSM Philippines) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) – the largest power distribution company in the Philippines. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the efforts to promote green transportation and develop the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the Philippines.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Green GSM
Green GSM is the Philippines' pioneering all-electric taxi fleet — a game-changing mobility solution championing sustainable, accessible, and eco-friendly urban transport. Powered exclusively by VinFast EVs, Green GSM is committed to reducing carbon emissions while delivering high-performance, reliable service to Filipino commuters.
About V-Green
V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corporation is a pioneering green infrastructure company, committed to building a smart, convenient, and flexible EV charging ecosystem to accelerate the sustainable energy transition in Vietnam and globally. V-Green is expanding into high-potential markets across the region, including Laos, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company offers a diverse portfolio of charging solutions, including home chargers (7.4 kW and 11 kW) and public AC/DC charging stations (ranging from 20 kW to 250 kW). All come equipped with smart management software and LINK connectivity technology to optimize performance and revenue. Learn more: https://vgreen.net/en
About MERALCO
Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines. Through a Consolidated Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, Meralco provides electric service within its franchise coverage. Its subsidiaries are engaged in engineering and consulting, construction, bills payments and other electricity-related services. A subsidiary is in the process of developing the Company's power generation portfolio.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.
News Source: V-GREEN and GSM
27/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.