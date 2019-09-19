V Digital Services Climbs High in Denver

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V Digital Services is on the rise in the Mile High City according to the Denver Business Journal's annual ranking of Denver's largest advertising agencies. The Journal listed the Top 25 agencies in the seven-county metro area based on 2018 gross income while also taking into account the number of full-time-equivalent employees.

V Digital Services, which operates as the in-house digital marketing agency for Denver's iconic Westword newspaper, ranked No. 19 in the survey, cracking the Top 20 for the first time. The largest advertising agency in the Denver metro market according to the DBJ is Boulder's Match Marketing Group, with $42 million in gross income.

"Our growth in Denver is all about the hard work done by our team in this very competitive market," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "I'm very proud of the way they've stepped up to the challenge."

The DBJ honor caps a sizzling summer for VDS, which in August was named one of the fastest growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. The firm's inclusion on the Inc. list puts it in rarefied company. Previous Inc. 5000 rosters have included famed U.S. brands such as Microsoft, Vizio, Timberland and Oracle.

Other summer highlights for VDS include the opening of a new regional office in San Diego, the company's twelfth overall and its third in the state of California. And that geographic expansion is only the latest measure of V Digital Services' rapid ascension in the world of digital marketing. In May, the company was named one of America's best advertising or marketing companies by the American Business Awards, an honor that came just days after VDS was recognized in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

Founded in 2012, VDS offers one-stop shopping to small and large businesses seeking to improve their performance in the digital space, with a team of analysts and account managers specializing in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

Along with VDS, Voice Media Group owns and operates six renowned weekly newspapers and websites, including Westword and Phoenix New Times. VDS, a Premier Google Partner, combines the reach of those established publication properties with cutting-edge digital strategies for customers.

VDS's continued growth in Denver means job opportunities for high-performing individuals. Persons interested in joining the team should visit the VDS careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/ .

