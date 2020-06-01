Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
01.06.2020 05:00:00

V Connect Launches Asia Artificial Intelligence Virtual Summit 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V Connect, the main organiser of Asia Artificial Intelligence Virtual Summit 2020 today unveils its lineup of 20 Top AI experts and speakers who will be speaking at the event. This inaugural virtual summit will be broadcasted live every day from Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 2pm (Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, mainland China Time Zone) till Sunday, June 14, 2020.

"We aim to attract small medium business owners, CEOs, founders, C suites and tech professionals globally to our Asia Artificial Intelligence Virtual Summit 2020 to create more awareness on the importance of applying AI technology into their business operations to compete globally in a post Covid 19 world," said Bryan Teh, Chairman of V Connect.

The four days virtual summit will bring together the top minds in Artificial Intelligence globally to share real life case studies, new AI business model and success stories of the application of Artificial Intelligence in various industries.

Some of the notable speakers include:

  • Azran Osman-Rani, Founding CEO of Naluri
  • Laurent Butre, Director of AI Lab Schlumberger
  • Ankit Jain, Senior Research Scientist UBER AI
  • Dr Rassarin C., CEO of LinstenField
  • Artid Jivacate, Head of Commercial for AI and Robotics Ventures, PTTEP
  • David Lim, CEO of Wise AI
  • Damodharan V, COO of Orion IXL Berhad
  • Angela Kim, Head of AI / WAI Education Ambassador
  • Dr. Fairoza Amira, Lead Researcher of Corona Tracker
  • Krish Ramamoorthi, Market & Product Innovations Advisor of Rosemallow Technologies

To reserve a seat at AIVS 2020, just logon to www.aivs.asia and follow the official Facebook and LinkedIn page. For sponsorship opportunities, kindly email karin@aivs.asia

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner of AIVS 2020.

About V Connect

V Connect is a group that was formed with the aim to guide business communities in Asia to learn and transform their traditional brick and mortar businesses online. The company is headed by a stellar group of professionals in various industries - retail, tourism, manufacturing, education, ecommerce, digital marketing, consulting, real estate and oil and gas who aspires to create a massive impact in the world.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200601/2817845-1

SOURCE Asia Artificial Intelligence Virtual Summit 2020

