Vālenz® Ranks Two Years in a Row on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Vālenz® ranks No. 3424 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at America's most successful businesses. Over the years it has included such leading-edge organizations as Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit, Under Armour, Zappos.com and many others.

Inc. magazine today announced that Vālenz® ranks No. 3424 on the annual Inc. 5000 list.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and it reinforces what our clients already know – transparent data engagement and integrated solutions deliver a path to lower costs, better health outcomes and enhanced member lives," said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer at Valenz. "Our rapid growth is a function of everything we do to manage quality, utilization and costs while streamlining opportunities for employers, TPAs, and brokers to achieve smarter, better, faster healthcare."

Moving forward, the company is poised for future growth. As the industry's first fully transparent, end-to-end ecosystem, Valenz integrates a comprehensive suite of solutions with deep and continuous data analysis across the life of every claim. From network design to care delivery, expert bill reviews, claim management, payment integrity and more, the ecosystem enriches data and decision-making at every step.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list have been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proves especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years, according to Inc. officials. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Valenz

Valenz enables self-insured employers to make better decisions that control costs across the life of a claim while empowering their members to lead strong, vigorous and healthy lives. Valenz offers transparency through data to pinpoint members at highest risk, address gaps in network designs, ensure appropriate and accurate charges, and expertly navigate employees to optimal care solutions for substantial cost savings and improved health outcomes. More information is available at valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners ("GPP"), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading healthcare investment firm, currently with approximately $1.8 billion of equity capital under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Learn more at www.gppfunds.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contacts:

Carol Dobies (816) 595-6720

Rob Gelb (866) 762-4455 ext. 377

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vlenz-ranks-two-years-in-a-row-on-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-private-companies-301357410.html

SOURCE Valenz