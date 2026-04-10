Uxin Q4 Loss Narrows, Sees Significant Revenues, Volume Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Uxin Limited (UXIN), a Chinese used car retailer, reported Friday a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, attributed by higher revenue compared to last year with significantly higher transaction volume.

Looking ahead, Uxin expects fiscal 2026 total revenues and retail transaction volume to grow by more than 100 percent.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Uxin were gaining 1.99 percent in pre-market, trading at $3.0700, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.35 percent higher.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 87.50 million or $12.51 million, compared to loss of RMB 92.00 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net loss was RMB 73.29 million or $10.48 million, compared to loss of RMB 31.45 million a year ago

Quarterly net revenues increased 100.7 percent to RMB 1.20 billion or $171.309 million from RMB 596.80 million a year before.

Transaction volume was 21,634 units for the quarter, an increase of 129.2 percent from 9,439 units in the same period last year.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company expects total revenues, including retail vehicle sales revenue, wholesale vehicle sales revenue and other revenue, to range between RMB1.050 billion and RMB1.070 billion.

Retail transaction volume for the quarter is projected to range between 16,200 units and 16,500 units.

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