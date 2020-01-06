<
06.01.2020 06:45:00

Uwe Schiller is appointed as new CFO of Sunrise Communications SA

Press release

Opfikon, January 6, 2020; 06:45 a.m. CET

Uwe Schiller, Senior Vice President Finance and Investor Relations at Sunrise will become its new CFO with immediate effect, following the appointment of André Krause as CEO of Sunrise. Uwe has 20 years’ experience within Sunrise, having held management positions in networks before joining the finance department in 2003. He has played a key role in many of the company’s recent projects, including its IPO in 2015 and the subsequent sale of its tower assets. Prior to joining Sunrise in 1999, Uwe worked for Philips Semiconductors as an engineer. A Swiss and German national, he holds a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Sheffield Hallam University.

“Uwe and I have worked closely together for several years and I am extremely happy that he has been appointed as the new CFO of Sunrise. This will ensure a seamless handover and continuity within the business” commented André Krause, CEO of Sunrise.

Bruno Duarte, Chief Consumer Officer, will leave Sunrise. Bruno started in May 2017 and previously held senior positions in international telco companies, such as EE, Orange UK and Hutchinson. At Sunrise he has driven innovation in the Swiss market (5G, TV), considerably strengthened the company’s sales channels, brand and digital platform, and steered its largest P&L for the last three years. We thank Bruno for his achievements in the past years, and wish him all the best for his future career. Until a successor for Bruno has been found, André Krause, CEO of Sunrise, will take responsibility for the Consumer Unit.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122

