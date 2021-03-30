SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’074 -0.3%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1042 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’684 -1.7%  Bitcoin 55’478 2.5%  Dollar 0.9420 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -1.9% 

30.03.2021 21:30:00

UTU.ONE - Keeps You in Tune with Singer Zhavia Ward

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UTU Technology Inc. continues to welcome the music industry's next-generation talent with the announcement that singer Zhavia Ward is set to join the App that will re-define the music industry by leveraging the tech company's advanced blockchain technology and customized NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) through UTU's "user-friendly" social platform.

The power of NFTs and blockchain technology is changing the music industry in consort with forward-thinking artists like Zhavia. As NFT music ensures the authenticity of an artists' creation while protecting it so it cannot be forged, the UTU.ONE platform gives artists added control, allowing them to interact with their fan base and reward true fans with social tokens.

"UTU.ONE offers some promising solutions and, thanks to their social app, will make it easy for artists to reach much larger audiences," notes Zhavia, "Artists can now choose exactly how they want to monetize their music, instead of being forced to accept a one-size-fits-all model."

UTU.ONE's advanced integrated system has already caught the attention of other groundbreaking artists who all belong to a new wave of music creators and early technology adopters, thanks in part to the flexibility of blockchain technology.

The UTU.ONE Platform is currently in its Beta Test Stage. Users can preregister through the following link:

UTU.ONE beta sign-up link: UTU.ONE/Request-Beta-Test

About UTU Technology Inc. - The company was originated in both Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada to further the company's business expansions worldwide.

Information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one

For all media inquiries, contact: gordon@utu.one

Related Images

zhavia-ward-utu-one.jpg
Zhavia Ward UTU.ONE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utuone---keeps-you-in-tune-with-singer-zhavia-ward-301258931.html

SOURCE UTU.ONE

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:49 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
16:44 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:44 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:06 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit
Nestlé-Aktie dank Zahlenhoffnung verstärkt gefragt - Allergenereduzierendes Katzenfutter lanciert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit