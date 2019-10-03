Utilis and Central Alliance Win Team of the Year Award at 2019 New Civil Engineer's TechFest

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilis brought home "Team of the Year" at the 2019 New Civil Engineer's TechFest Awards on September 26th, along with their partner, Central Alliance. Their project, "Saturated ground mapping using satellite synthetic aperture radar," was recognized for the capability of bringing transformative innovation to the engineering industry in multiple sectors.

"It is an honor to be recognized at TechFest for our technology and partnerships. Partners such as Central Alliance help us bring our innovation to the real world," stated Elly Perets, CEO of Utilis.

The award ceremony was held at The Brewery in London and celebrated the very best of technology-led innovations that are shaping the civil engineering industry. Mark Hansford, editor of New Civil Engineer, was the master of ceremonies of the awards, which included entertainment and a dinner.

"Tonight, we are going to recognize and reward the most innovative people and teams in civil engineering," announced Mark Hansford, "…you are the most innovative in the industry, and you are offering a glimpse of a very different future."

A full list of winners from TechFest can be found online at https://techfest.newcivilengineer.com/winners-2019.

About Utilis

Utilis is the only patented technology using satellite microwave sensor to penetrate soil in the search for drinking water associated with leaking pipes. They developed a unique technology for infrastructure condition assessment, pipe replacement modeling input, and leak detection in urban potable water networks. As the world's only drinking water leak detection provider, the Utilis algorithm brings remote sensing technologies to the forefront of protecting the earth's resources. Headquartered in Israel, with a United States subsidiary in San Diego, CA, Utilis currently provides innovative solutions for utilities around the globe. For more information on Utilis and to learn more about our technology, visit https://utiliscorp.com/.

About Central Alliance

Central Alliance Pre-construction Services Limited (part of the RSK Group) – is the UK's leading provider of pre-construction and technology led data acquisition services, including surveying and ground investigation to sectors spanning rail, transport, construction, defense, and utilities. For more information about Central Alliance please call 01924 229 889, email info@central-alliance.co.uk or visit their website at https://www.central-alliance.co.uk/.

