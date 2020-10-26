Utilimaster Drives Home Leading Last Mile Delivery Products

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimaster, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, continues to meet the growing home delivery fleet vehicle demand with their purpose-built last mile delivery class 1-7 vehicles. Utilimaster's product line includes walk-in vans, cargo van upfits, and truck bodies. Attendees of Home Delivery World will have access to exclusive Utilimaster content and virtual one-on-one opportunities with Utilimaster sales team members to learn more about Utilimaster's fleet solutions.

Leading e-commerce and home delivery companies, including grocers will find Utilimaster advantages include:

Availability across chassis manufacturers and vehicle classes from GVWR 1-7

Customized upfits that increase driver and vehicle efficiency and safety

More than four decades of last mile delivery experience

Consultative sales approach, Work-Driven Design®, that focuses on meeting the individual challenges of each customer

Customizations such as refrigeration, chassis electrification, and other alternative fuel vehicles

The flexibility of the Utilimaster lineup allows retailers and parcel delivery companies alike to create fleets around their specific customers' delivery needs. The full suite of Utilimaster delivery vehicles incorporates safe, ergonomic designs that deliver optimal driver productivity across a variety of cargo load and capacity specifications.

"Home delivery has become an essential part of today's retail business as consumers continue to choose online shopping, based on its ease and convenience," said Chad Heminover, President, Fleet Vehicles & Services, The Shyft Group. "Utilimaster is well positioned to support our customers as they serve theirs, and we're continuing to add innovative products to the market that best meet our customers' demands. We are excited to introduce our latest vehicles ideal for last mile deliveries that feature exceptional cargo capacity, fuel efficiency, and low cost of ownership."

Home Delivery World—an expo and conference for retailers looking to optimize their business through supply chain, logistics, fulfillment, warehousing and transportation—will be hosted virtually from October 27-30, 2020. For more information on Home Delivery World, please visit: terrapinn.com/conference/home-delivery-world

About Utilimaster and The Shyft Group

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag, Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

