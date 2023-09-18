|
18.09.2023 08:00:02
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: Emerging market growth opportunities at a discount
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
London, UK, 18 September 2023
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: Emerging market growth opportunities at a discount
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM) is managed by Charles Jillings, together with deputy portfolio managers Jacqueline Broers and Jonathan Groocock, at specialist investor ICM. Jillings is frustrated by the trusts wide discount, which he believes does not accurately reflect UEMs strong past performance and future growth prospects. The fund has a consistently low beta and has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the past one, three, five and 10 years due to successful stock selection. Jillings and his team are investing in the growth potential from four megatrends: energy transition, digital infra, global trade and social infra. They seek undervalued real assets with robust growth profiles, strong cash flow generation and attractive dividend yields. Since inception in 2005, UEMs NAV has compounded at 9.3% per year.
Despite UEMs favourable growth and performance attributes, the trusts discount is persistently wider than the boards desired maximum of 10%. It is also wider than its historical averages over the last one, three, five and 10 years, providing real scope for a higher valuation once investors become less risk averse in a more settled macroeconomic environment.
Click here to view the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.
Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1727717 18-Sep-2023
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd
|
08:00
|Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: Emerging market growth opportunities at a discount (EQS Group)
|
13.09.23
|Murray International Trust (MYI): Business as usual at Murray International (EQS Group)
|
07.09.23
|Edison issues update on Princess Private Equity Holding (PEY) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd
KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
Wird sich Künstliche Intelligenz als Zukunftstrend bewahren? Wie nutzt die Shareholder Value Management AG diese und was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit?
Darüber spricht Philipp Prömm, Vorstand bei der Shareholder Value Management AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI knapp im Minus erwartet -- DAX vor stabilem Start -- Asiatische Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Montag vorbörslich negative Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wird kaum verändert erwartet. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten sind am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen auszumachen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}