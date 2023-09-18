Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Princess Private Equity Aktie [Valor: 3493187 / ISIN: GG00B28C2R28]
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: Emerging market growth opportunities at a discount

Edison Investment Research Limited
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: Emerging market growth opportunities at a discount

18-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 18 September 2023

 

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust: Emerging market growth opportunities at a discount

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM) is managed by Charles Jillings, together with deputy portfolio managers Jacqueline Broers and Jonathan Groocock, at specialist investor ICM. Jillings is frustrated by the trusts wide discount, which he believes does not accurately reflect UEMs strong past performance and future growth prospects. The fund has a consistently low beta and has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the past one, three, five and 10 years due to successful stock selection. Jillings and his team are investing in the growth potential from four megatrends: energy transition, digital infra, global trade and social infra. They seek undervalued real assets with robust growth profiles, strong cash flow generation and attractive dividend yields. Since inception in 2005, UEMs NAV has compounded at 9.3% per year.

 

Despite UEMs favourable growth and performance attributes, the trusts discount is persistently wider than the boards desired maximum of 10%. It is also wider than its historical averages over the last one, three, five and 10 years, providing real scope for a higher valuation once investors become less risk averse in a more settled macroeconomic environment.

 

Click here to view the full report.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1727717  18-Sep-2023 

