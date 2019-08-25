Utica National Insurance Group Announces Partnership with ImPACT Applications for Concussion Testing for Student-Athletes

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The member companies of the Utica National Insurance Group will now offer cognitive baseline and post-injury concussion testing to its public and private school policyholders through the world's leading concussion management software company, ImPACT Applications.

The computerized tests are given to student-athletes participating in modified, junior varsity, and varsity teams for alpine skiing; baseball; cheerleading; field hockey; football; gymnastics; softball; wrestling; men's and women's basketball; diving; hockey; lacrosse; pole vault/high jump; soccer; and volleyball. The testing may help a student-athlete who has been injured from returning to play too quickly.

"As an insurer of schools around the country, we understand that student safety is a top priority and that our job isn't just providing top-notch coverage and claims service. In keeping with our 45-year history of partnerships that strives to keep students and staff safe, we're pleased to partner with ImPACT on a program of concussion testing and education," Utica National Educational Institutions Resident Senior Vice President Brian Saville said. "We feel that our collaborative work will help our schools as they address the very serious issue of head injuries amongst students. We're hopeful that our collective efforts will make a real difference at mitigating the effects of concussions."

"ImPACT Applications is excited to partner with a thought leader in this space who recognizes that access to proper tools is both a safety and liability issue for schools," said ImPACT Applications Chief Executive Officer Michael Wahlster. "The collaboration with Utica Mutual extends our reach and enables us to offer best-in-class tools needed to identify and manage concussions."

About ImPACT Applications

ImPACT Applications, Inc. is the maker of ImPACT®, ImPACT Pediatric®, and ImPACT Quick Test®, all FDA cleared Class I & II medical devices that assist in the screening, assessment, and management of concussion. ImPACT Applications also offers the FDA cleared ImPACT Baseline Test to home-based users worldwide.

ImPACT Applications products are used by most major medical centers, professional sports leagues and teams, colleges, high schools, and select military units. Since 2002, ImPACT has been administered more than 17 million times to over 11 million users.

About the Utica National Insurance Group

Utica Mutual Insurance Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries, which form the Utica National Insurance Group, are nationally recognized insurers providing personal and commercial insurance. Founded 105 years ago, Utica Mutual has been insuring public and private schools for 45 years.

In addition to its New Hartford location, Utica National has offices in Utica, New York; Amherst, New York; Woodbury, New York; Wakefield, Massachusetts; Columbus, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; Duluth, Georgia; Richardson, Texas; Des Plaines, Illinois; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

