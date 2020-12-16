SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’155 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0796 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’865 0.6%  Bitcoin 18’805 9.2%  Dollar 0.8851 -0.1%  Öl 51.1 0.8% 

16.12.2020 22:53:00

USW Strikes Constellium over Unfair Labor Practices in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that more than 400 members of Local 200 are on strike against Constellium over unfair labor practices at its Second Street production facility, formerly owned by Wise Alloys and Reynolds.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

The strike began on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, after months of negotiations with management failing to bargain to a fair, acceptable agreement despite extending the previous contract with Constellium for more than a month past its Nov. 1, 2020 expiration.

"Constellium insists on a contract that would erase decades of collective bargaining progress on issues like seniority and occupational health and safety in order to give management the unchecked authority to pick and choose exactly who works and when," said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo. "We're going to fight to hold the company accountable and to win the fair contract that USW members have earned and deserve."

"Long before Constellium acquired this plant, our union contract made these the kind of jobs that support families and sustain our community," he said. "We cannot allow the company to take them away."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector, service, tech and academic occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-strikes-constellium-over-unfair-labor-practices-in-muscle-shoals-301194572.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

