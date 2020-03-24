24.03.2020 19:45:00

USW Proudly Endorses Ben Salango for West Virginia Governor

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today endorsed Ben Salango for West Virginia Governor in the state's primary election on May 12, 2020.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

USW District 8 Director Billy Thompson said that West Virginia's working families need a strong governor they can trust to promote education, protect health insurance and prioritize creating good jobs.

"Ben Salango has experience fighting for working families and improving their lives as an attorney, County Commissioner, and small business owner," said USW District 8 Director Ernest R. "Billy" Thompson. "We are endorsing Ben because he is a friend to working families across West Virginia and knows how to get things done."

Thompson said that Salango understands the breadth of challenges facing West Virginia and will work to improve the standards of living for everyone.

"We need elected leaders who bring communities together to solve problems instead of dividing people and creating new ones," he said. "Ben Salango will unite West Virginia to fight for a better future."

Other West Virginia candidates endorsed by the union for statewide office include: John Perdue for Treasurer, Natalie Tennant for Secretary of State, Isaac Sponaugle for Attorney General, Mary Ann Claytor for Auditor and Bob Beach for Agriculture Commissioner.

Visit the West Virginia AFL-CIO at https://www.wvaflcio.org/ for more information about candidates the union has endorsed in other races.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact:

Heather Anderson - (304) 489-3961; handerson@usw.org


Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592; tmontana@usw.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-proudly-endorses-ben-salango-for-west-virginia-governor-301029112.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Fed sorgt für Stimmungswechsel bei Edelmetallen
14:47
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:13
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
08:07
SMI mit Schwächephase
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Die Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpften am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung und auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach seinem Sprung über die 9'000-Zähler-Marke mit einem deutlichen Plus schliessen. Auch an den US-Börsen geht es aufwärts. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien ebenfalls wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB