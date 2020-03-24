USW Proudly Endorses Ben Salango for West Virginia Governor

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today endorsed Ben Salango for West Virginia Governor in the state's primary election on May 12, 2020.

USW District 8 Director Billy Thompson said that West Virginia's working families need a strong governor they can trust to promote education, protect health insurance and prioritize creating good jobs.

"Ben Salango has experience fighting for working families and improving their lives as an attorney, County Commissioner, and small business owner," said USW District 8 Director Ernest R. "Billy" Thompson. "We are endorsing Ben because he is a friend to working families across West Virginia and knows how to get things done."

Thompson said that Salango understands the breadth of challenges facing West Virginia and will work to improve the standards of living for everyone.

"We need elected leaders who bring communities together to solve problems instead of dividing people and creating new ones," he said. "Ben Salango will unite West Virginia to fight for a better future."

Other West Virginia candidates endorsed by the union for statewide office include: John Perdue for Treasurer, Natalie Tennant for Secretary of State, Isaac Sponaugle for Attorney General, Mary Ann Claytor for Auditor and Bob Beach for Agriculture Commissioner.

Visit the West Virginia AFL-CIO at https://www.wvaflcio.org/ for more information about candidates the union has endorsed in other races.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

