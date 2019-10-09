09.10.2019 02:52:00

USW Members Ratify New Contract at Dow Chemical Plant in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 13-1 voted today to ratify a new contract with Rohm and Haas Texas, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dow Chemical, that covers about 235 workers at the company's facility in Deer Park.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

The contract, which runs through March 1, 2023, contains annual wage increases and other improvements.

"This contract is a testament to the strength and solidarity of the members of this local union, their families, and the entire community of Deer Park, who stood beside them throughout this fight," said USW District 13 Director Ruben Garza, who oversees bargaining for the union in Texas and three neighboring states. "The members of Local 13-1 should be proud of what they have achieved."

Bargaining on a new agreement began in February. The company imposed a seven-week lockout of the workers that began on April 22 after USW members voted overwhelmingly three times to reject unacceptable proposals.

After a series of public displays of support for the work force from other union members, residents of the community and elected officials, the company agreed to end the lockout, and workers returned to their jobs on Monday, June 10, as negotiations on a new contract continued.

"This agreement brings closure to difficult negotiations and provides our members with improvements that allow them to maintain family-sustaining jobs," said USW Sub-District Director Ben Lilienfeld, who led the union's bargaining committee.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

CONTACT: Ben Lilienfeld: 832-373-9754, blilienfeld@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-members-ratify-new-contract-at-dow-chemical-plant-in-deer-park-300934376.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

