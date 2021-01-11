SMI 10’870 0.7%  SPI 13’473 0.3%  Dow 31’009 -0.3%  DAX 13’937 -0.8%  Euro 1.0819 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’621 -0.7%  Gold 1’845 -0.2%  Bitcoin 29’527 -13.0%  Dollar 0.8901 0.5%  Öl 55.5 -1.5% 

11.01.2021 21:45:00

USW Members Approve Five Year Contract with Constellium to End Strike in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members of Local 200 have ratified a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement that ends the strike against Constellium over unfair labor practices at its Second Street production facility, formerly owned by Wise Alloys and Reynolds.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

Roughly 400 members of Local 200 will begin returning to work on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo praised the union membership and bargaining committee for standing together in unity to defend longstanding seniority provisions and achieve a fair contract.

"Together, we took a stand on Constellium's attack on our members' seniority rights," Flippo said. "Our solidarity provided the protection that was able to be achieved, and we look forward to working with this strong and vibrant, engaged membership in the future."

The unfair labor practice strike by about 400 members of USW Local 200 began on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, after months of negotiations with management failed and despite extending the previous contract with Constellium for more than a month past its Nov. 1, 2020 expiration.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector, service, tech and academic occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-members-approve-five-year-contract-with-constellium-to-end-strike-in-muscle-shoals-301205622.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

