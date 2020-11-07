USW Looks Forward to Working with Biden-Harris Administration

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) released the following statement today from USW International President Tom Conway in response to the results of the U.S. presidential election:

"The USW congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in Tuesday's election. We are hopeful that their administration will usher in a new era in Washington of leaders who don't just talk about supporting working Americans, but who actually follow through with action.

"The President-elect ran on a platform, which the USW supported, of containing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring access to quality health care, getting our economy back on track and putting millions of Americans back to work. These must be the top priorities as the new administration transitions and prepares to take office in January.

"In particular, the USW looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration on their plan to invest $1.3 trillion over 10 years to rebuild and modernize our crumbling infrastructure using American-made products. This comprehensive infrastructure plan is central to our economic recovery and must be a top priority for the newly elected president and Congress.

"We also are excited about the incoming administration's stated goal of empowering workers and making it easier for them to form unions and bargain collectively with their employers. For too long, our leaders in Washington have sided with corporate America to silence workers' voices. It's time for a president who has workers' backs and stands with the people on Main Street instead of Wall Street.

"We know this has been a long and contentious election campaign, but we hope that Americans are ready for us all to move forward, together, to fight for the things all working people deserve: Good jobs, quality health care and a secure retirement."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

