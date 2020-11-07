SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
07.11.2020 19:43:00

USW Looks Forward to Working with Biden-Harris Administration

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) released the following statement today from USW International President Tom Conway in response to the results of the U.S. presidential election:

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

"The USW congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in Tuesday's election. We are hopeful that their administration will usher in a new era in Washington of leaders who don't just talk about supporting working Americans, but who actually follow through with action.

"The President-elect ran on a platform, which the USW supported, of containing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring access to quality health care, getting our economy back on track and putting millions of Americans back to work. These must be the top priorities as the new administration transitions and prepares to take office in January.

"In particular, the USW looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration on their plan to invest $1.3 trillion over 10 years to rebuild and modernize our crumbling infrastructure using American-made products. This comprehensive infrastructure plan is central to our economic recovery and must be a top priority for the newly elected president and Congress.

"We also are excited about the incoming administration's stated goal of empowering workers and making it easier for them to form unions and bargain collectively with their employers. For too long, our leaders in Washington have sided with corporate America to silence workers' voices. It's time for a president who has workers' backs and stands with the people on Main Street instead of Wall Street.

"We know this has been a long and contentious election campaign, but we hope that Americans are ready for us all to move forward, together, to fight for the things all working people deserve: Good jobs, quality health care and a secure retirement." 

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact:Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-looks-forward-to-working-with-biden-harris-administration-301168215.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl: Biden mit guten Chancen auf Wahlsieg - Trump behauptet erneut, er habe gewonnen
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
Entscheidung bei US-Wahl gefallen: Joe Biden wird neuer US-Präsident - Trump erkennt Bidens Sieg nicht an
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht - Aktie etwas schwächer
US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie wenig bewegt
Richemont-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Richemont übertrifft die Erwartungen
ams rutscht nach OSRAM-Übernahme in rote Zahlen - Aktie dennoch fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit