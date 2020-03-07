07.03.2020 19:00:00

USW Endorses Frank Mrvan in Indiana's First Congressional District

HAMMOND, Ind., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has endorsed Frank Mrvan to represent working families from Indiana's first congressional district in the seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Visclosky when he retires at the end of this term.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said that working families in the first congressional district need a strong voice in the Capitol to speak up when politicians scheme to cut programs and services like Social Security and Medicare or promote trade policies that ship American jobs overseas.

"We owe Rep. Visclosky a sincere debt of gratitude for his leadership and advocacy on behalf of our jobs, families and communities, especially during times of hardship in the industries our members work," Millsap said. "Frank Mrvan possesses the same instinct and passion to level the playing field for international trade and to serve the public instead of billionaires and corporate executives."

Millsap said that the decision to endorse Mrvan is a reflection of the candidate faithfully doing all the right things – even when nobody's watching.

"As a North Township trustee, he marched in solidarity with members of USW Local 7-1 on the picket line fighting for their jobs at the B.P. refinery in 2015 and fought to ensure our families received support," Millsap said. "When U.S. Steel announced layoffs impacting hundreds of members of USW Local 5133, Mrvan made sure workers and their families received information about services and programs available to help them."

The USW represents about 850,000 North American workers in a variety of industries such as steel, aluminum and other metals; pulp and paper; tires and rubber; chemicals; energy producing; oil refining; healthcare; the service and public sectors; and a growing number in professional, tech and academic fields. Visit http://www.usw.org to learn more.

More information, contact:

Jerome Davison – (219) 617-5338; or jdavison@usw.org


Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592; or tmontana@usw.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-endorses-frank-mrvan-in-indianas-first-congressional-district-301019189.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte
Warren Buffett sitzt auf einem riesigen Geld-Berg - ein Analyst erklärt warum
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas leichter: Lufthansa reduziert Kapazität um bis zu 50 Prozent
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken auf dem tiefsten Stand seit rund zwei Jahren
Swisscom-Aktie dennoch schwach: Swisscom profitiert von Coronavirus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;