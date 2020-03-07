USW Endorses Frank Mrvan in Indiana's First Congressional District

HAMMOND, Ind., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has endorsed Frank Mrvan to represent working families from Indiana's first congressional district in the seat being vacated by Rep. Pete Visclosky when he retires at the end of this term.

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said that working families in the first congressional district need a strong voice in the Capitol to speak up when politicians scheme to cut programs and services like Social Security and Medicare or promote trade policies that ship American jobs overseas.

"We owe Rep. Visclosky a sincere debt of gratitude for his leadership and advocacy on behalf of our jobs, families and communities, especially during times of hardship in the industries our members work," Millsap said. "Frank Mrvan possesses the same instinct and passion to level the playing field for international trade and to serve the public instead of billionaires and corporate executives."

Millsap said that the decision to endorse Mrvan is a reflection of the candidate faithfully doing all the right things – even when nobody's watching.

"As a North Township trustee, he marched in solidarity with members of USW Local 7-1 on the picket line fighting for their jobs at the B.P. refinery in 2015 and fought to ensure our families received support," Millsap said. "When U.S. Steel announced layoffs impacting hundreds of members of USW Local 5133, Mrvan made sure workers and their families received information about services and programs available to help them."

