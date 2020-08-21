21.08.2020 23:28:00

USPS Board of Governors Announces Bipartisan Election Mail Committee

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service Board of Governors today announced the establishment of a bipartisan Election Mail Committee that will actively oversee the United States Postal Service's support of the mail-in voting process. The committee will be chaired by Governor Lee Moak, who will be joined on the committee by Governor Ron Bloom and Governor John Barger.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

The Postal Service has a long history of effectively helping Americans participate in elections via mail-in ballots, which are expected to account for less than two percent of all mail volume from mid-September until Election Day.  However, because of the ongoing pandemic, many states are anticipating the expanded use of the mail for voting during the upcoming national election, and in some instances are allowing mail-in voting and no-excuse absentee voting for the first time under statute, and each state has unique requirements and deadlines for ballots under state laws.

The Election Mail Committee will use its oversight role to reinforce the strong commitment of the Postal Service to the mail as an important part of the nation's democratic process, and will regularly monitor execution of USPS's work on election mail to ensure that our part of this election process is implemented in the most effective way possible.

In a joint statement, the Governors announced:

"The United States Postal Service will play an indispensable role in ensuring that those Americans who wish to vote by mail will be able to do so and have their votes counted. The Governors take our responsibility with the utmost gravity, and we will work to ensure that the Postal Service continues to perform for the American people this election season.

"Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has the full support of the Governors. He was selected to help bring needed changes to the Postal Service, which has experienced over a decade of financial losses and faces the need for fundamental reform. The essential public service functions of the Postal Service must be maintained, and the Postmaster General's reform initiatives will help ensure that they can be for many years to come."

The Governors of the U.S. Postal Service:

Robert M. Duncan, Chairman of the Board
John M. Barger
Ron A. Bloom
Roman Martinez IV
Donald L. Moak
William D. Zollars

Contact:  David Partenheimer
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usps-board-of-governors-announces-bipartisan-election-mail-committee-301116553.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
10:43
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:00
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
13:24
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke
Pfizer und BioNTech melden Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie zweistellig im Plus, Pfizer-Papier gibt nach
SNB und andere Zentralbanken verringern Zahl der Dollar-Tender
Nestlé bringt pflanzliche Thunfisch-Alternative auf den Markt - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB