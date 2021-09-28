SMI 11’717 -0.9%  SPI 15’155 -1.2%  Dow 34’869 0.2%  DAX 15’574 0.3%  Euro 1.0829 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’165 0.2%  Gold 1’751 0.0%  Bitcoin 39’887 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 79.3 1.6% 
USO Partners with Chobani to Give More Than Thanks to Service Members Supporting Operation Allies Welcome

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With service members working around the clock in support of Operation Allies Welcome and other critical functions, the USO recently welcomed Chobani and its gift of more than 100,000 products to refuel our men and women in uniform during a recent stop at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

"The military community has been presented with new challenges over the last several weeks, so the USO is greatly appreciative of companies like Chobani for helping us support our service members who are helping Afghan refugees," said Rebecca Parkes, USO Regional President for the Northeast Region. "We remain committed to supporting our nation's military every step of the way by working with Chobani and other partners to provide comfort and a taste of home when they need it most."

In addition to its partnership with the USO, Chobani is also dispatching trucks full of fresh food from the company's upstate New York plant to the New York City area, Louisiana, and New Jersey to continue supporting those affected by Hurricane Ida and service members who are caring for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan.

"As a food company, we know the value of nutritious food, especially during a time of such uncertainty and upheaval," said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. "We all need to do our part, as a company and as humanitarians, to open our arms and hearts to ensure people in need are fed and cared for—that's exactly what our brave young men and women in uniform are doing for thousands of Afghan evacuees for whom they put their own lives at risk to rescue and now care for. We can't thank our troops enough for their service—they are the best of us."

To learn more about how the USO is helping the military community and discover ways to get involved, visit: www.USO.org/morethanthanks.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce and #MoreThanThanks on social media.

Media Contacts:
Dan Drummond
ddrummond@uso.org  
202-243-8621

Alyson Oüten
Alyson.outen@chobani.com 
208-761-9690

About the USO:
The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Chobani:
Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

﻿

