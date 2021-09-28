USO Partners with Chobani to Give More Than Thanks to Service Members Supporting Operation Allies Welcome

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With service members working around the clock in support of Operation Allies Welcome and other critical functions, the USO recently welcomed Chobani and its gift of more than 100,000 products to refuel our men and women in uniform during a recent stop at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

"The military community has been presented with new challenges over the last several weeks, so the USO is greatly appreciative of companies like Chobani for helping us support our service members who are helping Afghan refugees," said Rebecca Parkes, USO Regional President for the Northeast Region. "We remain committed to supporting our nation's military every step of the way by working with Chobani and other partners to provide comfort and a taste of home when they need it most."

In addition to its partnership with the USO, Chobani is also dispatching trucks full of fresh food from the company's upstate New York plant to the New York City area, Louisiana, and New Jersey to continue supporting those affected by Hurricane Ida and service members who are caring for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan.

"As a food company, we know the value of nutritious food, especially during a time of such uncertainty and upheaval," said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. "We all need to do our part, as a company and as humanitarians, to open our arms and hearts to ensure people in need are fed and cared for—that's exactly what our brave young men and women in uniform are doing for thousands of Afghan evacuees for whom they put their own lives at risk to rescue and now care for. We can't thank our troops enough for their service—they are the best of us."

