Using Wise Folder Hider Free to Protect Your Privacy

The most significant change for this 4th version was an adoption of a new hiding technology, which was to load a special driver to protect object. Traditionally, removable directory skill was used in this software to achieve hiding, whose essence was to move a file or a folder to a particular directory of hidden-attribute. That said the tool has to move the important objects to the particular directory. However, by introduction of the aforementioned new driver tech to the 4th version, any type of files and folders in the same computer will begin to have an capability of disappearing itself from normal view without need of moving at all. Not only this is a greater security improvement than it has been, but also make it more worthwhile to pay for a software that are able to hold an unlimited amount of computer data in it.

The flexibility of operating this software is also worth mentioning here. Besides of having objects added through clicking on tabs, you can also either drag and drop files or folders over to its interface directly, or right one-click an object instead to hide from its context menu. Each file or folder to be hidden by the Wise Folder Hider Free will have itself tracked in the interface so that users can check and restore it at any time. What's more, users are also allowed to set password one by one to hidden things to double enhance their security.

It must be noted that if any password set on this software was forgotten, users are unable to re-access hidden thing. Paying for either retrieving it back or upgrading the free to a professional version will be needed. Here the second option would be strongly recommended, because in a Pro resetting password would no longer need to purchase at.

As people are getting to pay closer attention to privacy protection, hiding and encrypting can be seen as best responses to keeping away that information being exposed to others. Besides of some functions supplied by Windows, there are also a variety of independent software for Windows OS, developed by outstanding development teams across the world, like Wise Cleaner, aiming to achieve the same or even better objective.

