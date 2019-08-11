11.08.2019 15:10:00

Using Online Quotes Will Help Drivers Avoid Car Insurance Scams-

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post explaining how to avoid car insurance scams, by simply using free car insurance quotes online.

Car insurance scams put a dark shadow over the entire auto insurance market. With each year, scams become more and more complex and more convincing. Luckily, there is a simple way to avoid being ripped off. Use car insurance quotes, provided by http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

  • Auto insurance scams put in danger the client's ability to pay in the case on an accident. Or even worse, the client can end up with a total loss of money.
  • The most common scams include the robo-call, the fake agent or ads for really cheap policies. In many cases, the victim is asked to provide multiple info, including sensitive financial info. Be vigilant and do not provide information to an unsolicited caller. Do not answer to auto-insurance questions to strangers, especially if you are not actively shopping for coverage.
  • Also, avoid clicking on adds that promote really cheap coverage. Pay attention to pop-up windows. The best thing to do is to call the advertised company and ask for info. Of course, fist verify if the company exists, sells car insurance and it is now known for scams.
  • Online car insurance quotes will help you avoid scams. Instead of working with shady websites and shady individuals calling out-of-the-sudden, rely on legit quotes, obtained from legit insurance companies. Getting quotes directly from reputable insurance companies will totally eliminate the risk of being scammed. The client will know exactly what he has to pay. Using a trustworthy brokerage website is also a good alternative.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Weltweit senken Zentralbanken ihren Leitzins - die Gründe
KW 32: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Facebook Coin Libra: Behörden besorgt wegen persönlicher Daten
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Welche Vor- bzw. Nachteile bringt die Dollar-Dominanz mit sich?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB