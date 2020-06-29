29.06.2020 01:30:00

USI Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for its Huizhou Manufacturing Facility to Reinforce its Foundation in Southern China

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USI (SSE: 601231), a leading global electronics designer and manufacturer, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Huizhou manufacturing facility (Guangzhou, China) on June 28, 2020. The new USI facility is hailed as one of the major provincial-level projects in the Daya Bay area. The Huizhou facility investment was approved by the company's board of directors in January 2019, and a new subsidiary, Universal Global Technology (Huizhou) Co., Ltd was incorporated for that purpose. The total planned investment is estimated to be at least RMB 1.35 billion, including land transfer fees.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Huizhou Plant was co-hosted by Mr. David Lin, Senior Vice President of USI, and Mr. Vincent Lin, General Manager of Universal Global Technology (Huizhou). As part of USI's strategic development, the establishment of the Huizhou facility is an important initiative for the company to expand its capacity and reinforce its foundation in southern China. Daya Bay is an excellent location for USI due to the region's well-established electronics supply chain as well as the presence of technological, market and human resource advantages in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Huizhou facility is located not too far away from the existing Shenzhen facility, which will allow the company to efficiently dispatch and allocate resources and teams to maximize support for the business operation.

Given the strategic importance of USI's mid- and long-term production capacity in southern China, the Huizhou facility is the company's largest investment project in this region to date. Covering an area of 60,000 square meters, the facility will be a smart manufacturing operation, constructed according to Industry 4.0 standards, with construction works divided into two phases. 

"We are expecting Phase I production to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will initially focus on visual product and server products. Our investment will also generate thousands of job opportunities and boost the local economy," said Mr. Vincent Lin, General Manager of Universal Global Technology (Huizhou).

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., provides design, miniaturization, material sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and after services of electronic devices/modules for brand owners. USI is a member of ASE Technology Holding (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) and has many years of experience in the electronics manufacturing services industry and leverages the industry-leading technology of ASE Group, which enables USI to offer customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, and automotive electronics worldwide. USI has a sales service network in America, Europe, and Asia; and manufacturing sites in Mainland China, Taiwan, Mexico and Poland. To learn more, visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200628/2843171-1
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200629/2843171-1-b

SOURCE Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

