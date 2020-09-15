USI develops Miniaturized Audio Modules to Enhance Smartphone User Experience

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphones have become a device for entertainment by allowing users to play mobile games, watch videos, follow sports programs and listen to music. Needless to say, high audio quality is essential for users to enjoy these mobile experiences. USI is collaborating with a premier audio design company to apply USI's System-in-Package (SiP) miniaturization technology in the development of miniaturized audio modules for mobile phones. Incorporating DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) to support audio playback specifications of up to 32bit/384kHz, earphone output dynamic range of up to 130dB and total harmonic distortion of 108dB, the module solution will introduce a brand-new audio experience for mobile users.

For a long time, mobile phone designs have been heavily concentrated on visual innovations such as screen quality, lens pixels and camera functions, as well as tactile features. Developments in audio features, on the other hand, have been less forthcoming. The launch of AirPods has driven up the popularity of TWS (true wireless stereo) headsets, and the subsequent release of the AirPods Pro raised the bar further for audio quality experience. Audio quality has since become a focus of attention for the mobile phone industry.

"In the past decade, smart phones have experienced continuous technology upgrades and product iterations in terms of processing power, storage capacity, camera and screen quality, and battery performance. Audio performance was not given much attention until the establishment of an independent audio performance rating and benchmarking authority in 2019. Now, increasing attention is being paid to a user's audio sensory experiences, highlighting audio features as a new field of competitive differentiation for smartphones," said Tate Hsieh, R&D Director of USI. "USI's audio module is composed of a power supply system, amplifier, filter, demodulator and controller. Rigorous component selection and meticulous system optimization help to achieve miniaturization and high quality audio experience. For example, the use of high-efficiency low-noise power converters, wiring loop optimization that reduces noise coupling, module isolation, reduction of temperature concentration effects and DAC tuning ensures a rich acoustic experience in terms of timbre frequencies, volume, distortion, spatial sense and intensity."

As a leader in module and miniaturization technologies as well as system design and integration, USI continues to blaze the trail by developing miniaturized audio modules with design companies that will enhance audio performance and add an invaluable feature to smartphones. The miniaturized audio module can also be applied to other lightweight, thin and compact devices such as TWS earbuds and neckband headsets, which will make them even more lightweight and compact.

