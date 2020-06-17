USI and Broadcom Launch Wireless SiP Module for Wi-Fi 6E Market

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (USI, SSE: 601231), a leading global electronics designer and manufacturer announced today that it has teamed up with Broadcom Inc., to deliver wireless SiP (System in Package) solutions for the Wi-Fi 6E market. USI is a key partner of Broadcom in the field of Wi-Fi communication modules, and is leveraging on its cutting edge miniaturization technology with Broadcom's BCM4389, the world's first Wi-Fi 6E chip, to develop the WM-BAX-BM-62 SiP module. The WM-BAX-BM-62 SiP is a high performance module with a small footprint designed to meet the ever increasing consumer needs for miniaturization, mobility and efficient data transmission speeds. Samples of the module are scheduled to be provided to leading smartphone brands for evaluation and testing this quarter and to other customers early next year.

An increasing number of smart devices are shrinking in size and Wi-Fi connectivity has become a default feature, driving the industry to grow exponentially with each introduction of the next generation Wi-Fi standard. Wi-Fi 6's spectrum of application has gradually expanded from smartphones and miniaturized wearable devices to a diverse market segment that require high degrees of reliability and technological iterations, such as automobile, industrial and cloud computing applications. Wi-Fi 6 features technologies such as MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output) and OFDMA (orthogonal frequency-division multiple access) that provide seamless and faster data transmission. Wi-Fi 6E will extend next generation wireless connections in the 6GHz band, alleviating many of the Wi-Fi congestion problems with greater and cleaner bandwidth. Broadcom announced the BCM4389 Wi-Fi 6E chip for mobile devices on February 2020.

The BCM4389 chip is equipped with a host of capabilities including OFDMA modulation technique that helps to shorten the transmission delay when multiple devices are connected at the same time, 1024-QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) that improves the efficiency and traffic of wireless transmission, with both the downloading speed and the coverage enhanced multiple times to reach the GHz level, and TWT (Target Wake Time) that enables a significant improvement of power efficiency. Wi-Fi 6E can utilize up to 7 super-wide 160 MHz channels in 6 GHz band for faster Wi-Fi speeds and latency reduction. BCM4389 is also compatible with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output), which reduces pairing time and enables automatic adjustment of Bluetooth output power. Together with beamforming, BCM4389 ensures seamless connection and efficient performance for any connected Bluetooth devices.

In recent years, USI's patented manufacturing processes and continuous material cost savings have enabled the company to apply its miniaturization technology on a wide portfolio of SiP modules designed to reduce power consumption and improve product performance. USI's solutions help simplify and increase the reliability of customers' product design, resulting in accelerated time-to-market and reduction in development costs. The WM-BAX-BM-62 SiP wireless module is a thin and lightweight high-performance system module. During its development process, a double-sided conformal shielding technique is applied, which further demonstrates USI's unique miniaturization capability.

Wi-Fi 6E is expected to be first adopted in smartphones and consumer devices and extended later to enterprise and industry applications. The Wi-Fi 6E ecosystem is dependent on the joint efforts by chip makers and equipment manufacturers, and USI's development of the WM-BAX-BM-62 SiP wireless module is a strategic step to secure a foothold in the Wi-Fi 6E market, providing more options to help customers develop Wi-Fi 6E devices.

"USI is devoted to the design and development of system miniaturization technologies," says Eric Su, Senior Director of Wireless & Connectivity Solutions Business Unit of USI. "We are driven by the market potential of the Wi-Fi 6E spectrum and is pleased to be partnering with Broadcom to help our customers reduce investments in development cycles and test equipment, and enable them to quickly adapt to growing market needs. We will keep introducing innovative products that are cutting edge and competitive, in order to deliver winning solutions benefitting the company, customers and consumers," he continues.

About USI

USI (SSE: 601231), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., provides design, miniaturization, material sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and after services of electronic devices/modules for brand owners. USI is a member of ASE Technology Holding (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) and has many years of experience in the electronics manufacturing services industry and leverages the industry-leading technology of ASE Group, which enables USI to offer customer diversified products in the sectors of wireless communication, computer and storage, consumer, industrial, and automotive electronics worldwide. USI has a sales service network in America, Europe, and Asia; and manufacturing sites in Mainland China, Taiwan, Mexico and Poland. To learn more, visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.