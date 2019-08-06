Ushio America Introduces New 95+ CRI LED MR16 Lamps With High R9 Certified to California Title 20 and JA8-2016-E

CYPRESS, Calif., August 06, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Featuring very high color rendering, the new USHIO Uphoria™ d'Oro lamps are 50W equivalent LED MR16 lamps certified to California Title 20 and JA8. Available in 7W, these high R9 lamps provide a full-color spectrum experience with more vibrant reds. The unique optical design delivers high efficacy and high Center Beam Candle Power (CBCP). These dimmable, 490 lumen lamps have the fit, form, and function to directly replace halogen MR16 lamps.

Uphoria d'Oro LED MR16 lamps operate on 12V in soft white (2700K) and warm white (3000K) color temperatures. These lamps are available in Spot (15°), Narrow Flood (25°), and Flood (36°) beam angles. These LED MR16 lamps are suitable for use in totally enclosed fixtures and are perfect for art gallery, museum, recessed, accent, and hospitality lighting applications.

Ushio America is proud to stand behind these 25,000 hour rated life lamps with a 3-year limited warranty. For more information on the Uphoria d'Oro LED MR16 lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.ushio.com/AL/ or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of LED and Traditional Architectural Illumination lamps such as PARs, BRs, CFLs, MR16s, HID, Linear Tubes, A19s, as well as LED fixtures. Ushio also manufactures specialty lamps that are used for AV, photographic, stage & studio, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, medical, dental, infra-red heating, and many other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers. For more information, visit http://www.ushio.com.

SOURCE Ushio America, Inc.