Users Vote C4® #1 in Explosive Performance Energy Drinks

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C4®, the performance energy drink from America's best-selling pre-workout brand, has just been crowned energy drink king in the first-ever Clash of the Cans. Hosted by Stack3d Supplement News, an influential sports nutrition news site, Clash of the Cans is a month-long elimination-style battle decided entirely by user votes. The iconic yellow C4® can crushed stalwarts like Bang, Monster, Red Bull, and Rockstar over the month-long brawl, which received over 100,000 total votes across multiple rounds of competition.

Powered by amazing flavors, zero calories, zero sugar, and nearly 7 grams of explosive energy and performance ingredients, C4® has been rapidly winning over the functional energy drink market with consumers who demand the best brand, formula, and flavors to support their workouts, active lifestyle, and fitness goals. The Clash of the Cans victory further confirms the strength of C4's position.

Speaking about the win, Shane Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Stack3d Supplement News, says, "The contest started with over 30 different beverages to vote on. After four weeks and tens of thousands of votes, C4® finished on top. We're excited about the results and to have received such an overwhelming response to this contest!"

Doss Cunningham, the CEO of Nutrabolt, C4's parent company, attributes the success of C4® to multiple factors, including the brand's sports nutrition heritage, quality performance ingredients, and the company's dedication to listening and responding to consumer needs.

"As category leaders in performance and energy, we are excited to deliver the sought-after benefits of C4® and see it resonate so strongly with consumers," Cunningham says. "The C4® carbonated lineup delivers the best-in-class flavors our consumers have grown to love, while emphasizing a formula containing zero sugar and the absence of unnecessary artificial colors and dyes that are found in the market today. We couldn't have won this competition without understanding and building products for our customers' needs. We're so appreciative of their support. Winning Clash of the Cans only strengthens our mission to create better-for-you, functional options in the energy drink market."

As consumers rapidly continue to trade up from sugary, outdated energy drinks to explosive performance formulas, C4® is dominating shelves nationwide across convenience and grocery stores, specialty shops, health clubs, and additional retail locations.

