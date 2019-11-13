Users Reveal Top Three Education Learning Management Systems (ELMS) Vendors for User Satisfaction Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of the world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2019 Education Learning Management Systems Data Quadrant Awards, naming three gold medalists based on excellent user reviews. The following vendors are leaders according to software users' answers to some very interesting questions focused on user satisfaction, which have been crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research:

Sakai

Canvas

Moodle

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different? Inclusion of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

Sakai, earned the spot for top product in 17 of 22 survey categories. Scoring highest in satisfaction with the learning management feature with 91% (14% higher than the average), software users were happy with their experiences working with Sakai's virtual classroom management, MIS and reporting, instructor workflow and online tests.

In second place, Canvas scored 72% for its Net Emotional Footprint, and software users said that they were 82% likely to recommend. Canvas is the top product for ease of implementation with score of 91% – as well as content management with a score of 80%.

Moodle, with a Net Emotional Footprint score of 73% and a "likeliness to recommend" score of 77%, earned the spot for top product in IT admin and quality of training. Scoring highest in satisfaction with the ease of IT administration capability, with 82% (5% higher than the average), software users said they experienced an intuitive process that IT personnel felt enabled them to resolve issues and perform configurations effectively. Moodle's availability and quality of training materials measured up, making the vendor top product in the category with a score of 75%.

